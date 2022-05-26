Marlon Vera plans to “stop” Petr Yan to earn the next title shot: “I think that’s the path to the belt”

Marlon Vera believes he is one win away from a title shot.

Vera is coming off his first UFC main event where he defeated Rob Font by decision. He now has his eyes set on Petr Yan. ‘Chito’ believes if he can defeat the Russian that would cement his status as the number one contender and he believes Yan also wants the fight.

“We’re literally one win away from fighting for that belt, so I hope we get it done with Yan. I think that’s the path to the belt, number one contender. We kick his ass, and we move forward,” Vera said to The Schmo.

According to Vera, not only does he think he would beat Yan but he believes he would be the first person to finish the Russian to cement himself as the top contender.

“I stop Yan, and I get a title shot,” Vera added.

If Vera does get to fight Petr Yan, presumably in a Fight Night main event, and goes on finish him, there’s no question he would get a title shot. He would’ve taken out the top-ranked bantamweight and done something that no one else has done which is finishing ‘No Mercy’.

Marlon Vera (19-7-1) is on a three-fight win streak and coming off the decision win over Font back in April. Prior to that, he KO’d Frankie Edgar after beating Davey Grant by decision to get back into the win column after losing to Jose Aldo.

Petr Yan (16-3) is coming off a split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title after claiming the interim belt with a decision win over Cory Sandhagen. The Russian had lost his title by DQ to Sterling as he threw an illegal knee. He does not have a fight booked just like Vera which is why both men have expressed interest in the matchup.

Would you like to see Marlon Vera vs. Petr Yan?