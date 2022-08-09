Marlon Vera explains how Sean O’Malley got the “perfect fight” with UFC 280 matchup against Petr Yan: “He already have insurance plan”

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has explained how Sean O’Malley wound up with the perfect fight against Petr Yan at UFC 280.

This weekend, Marlon Vera has a chance to take a huge step forward in the bantamweight division when he locks horns with Dominick Cruz down in San Diego. The top 15 is as stacked as it’s ever been and more so than ever before, every fight counts.

One bout that has counted more than most for Vera in his career took place almost exactly two years ago when he defeated Sean O’Malley to really put himself on the map.

Now, O’Malley is preparing to take on Petr Yan, in a match-up that Vera can understand from the UFC’s perspective.

“It’s a perfect fight. He [O’Malley] already have insurance plan. He’s already telling, ‘If I lose, I’m losing to the number one guy [Yan].’ So you already go with an insurance plan. And then it’s fighting, dude, you can line up [a] big punch, things can change. Who [the] f*** knows?”

“He got a fanbase and really there was no other fight to make. I see why they make it.”

Vera went on to reveal that Yan turned down an August meeting with him.

“Yan declined to fight me on August 13th. Because he was needing more time to get ready. I’m not the type of guy that I don’t wait for a f***ing man. He literally called me out that Wednesday morning. That day, UFC called me and him, August 13, do you guys want to fight in Boston? He declined the fight. I said, ‘F*** you, you lose the opportunity.'”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

