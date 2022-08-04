Aljamain Sterling shares advice for “frail” Sean O’Malley ahead of his UFC 280 showdown with Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling has offered Sean O’Malley some advice heading into his showdown with Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Out of everyone in the UFC’s bantamweight division, Aljamain Sterling probably knows Petr Yan the best. In addition to their controversial first meeting that ended in a disqualification win for ‘Funk Master’, Sterling was also able to edge past Yan via decision when they met in a rematch back at UFC 273 in April.

Now, the Russian is set to return to action at UFC 280 when he takes on rising contender Sean O’Malley in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of that bout, Sterling used an interview with The Schmo to offer ‘Suga’ some words of advice – alongside a little bit of criticism.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I don’t give a s*** who wins that fight, I really don’t. But, if there’s a piece of advice I could give to O’Malley, it’s that footwork frustrates Yan. He has a hard time tracking guys down who have good footwork and aren’t just gonna stand in front of him and wait for the kill shot. Using his range, try not to get hit to the body because I think he’s a little frail and a little soft around the mid-section. So, try not to let Yan catch you with one of those straights, because I’m telling you it don’t feel too good.”

As O’Malley and Yan prepare to finally settle the score, Sterling is gearing up to defend his UFC bantamweight championship on the very same card with TJ Dillashaw hoping to capture the belt and become a three-time champion at 135 pounds.

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling‘s advice? Who do you think should be viewed as the favourite heading into Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan at UFC 280? Let us know your thoughts on that match-up and more down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below