Video | Jon Jones is bulking up during UFC hiatus

UFC’s light heavyweight king Jon Jones is clearly keeping himself in good shape during his time away from the Octagon.

Jones, 32, has not fought since he successfully defended his Light Heavyweight Championship against Dominick Reyes in UFC 247’s controversial main event back in February. Ever since then, “Bones” has been embroiled in a feud with the UFC and Dana White regarding fighter pay.

Even though he isn’t likely to be competing any time soon, Jones has still been making sure that he is in great shape as he prepares to turn 33 in just a matter of days.

There are plenty of challengers in the 205-pound division right now for Jones to battle, but if he’s serious about holding out for more money, then it could be quite some time before we see him compete again.

UFC president Dana White recently spoke about the issues he’s having with Jon during an interview with TMZ Sports.

“Jon Jones didn’t retire. We know where Jon Jones is at. Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor are retired. I think everybody is doubting Conor because he did it before. There weren’t any issues with more money. He wasn’t trying to get more money or do any of this stuff. He’s retired,” White said

“Listen, at the end of the day, Jon Jones has enough money to retire. he can retire. The whole Jon Jones thing has been a rollercoaster ride for many, many years. Nothing surprises me with Jon Jones,” White added

“We’ve offered Jon Jones to come out and walk Jon Jones through the numbers and Jon Jones was like, “I don’t give a f*ck what the numbers are, I don’t care. This is what I want and that’s that.”

If White is being truthful, then Jones certainly appears to be sticking to his guns — even with great pressure from fans for him to fight again.

There are far more important things going on in the world right now that we need to be concerning ourselves with, but even with that being the case, it does seem as if this stand-off is going to continue long into 2020 and potentially even beyond.

If that happens, don’t be surprised to see a new champion being crowned with Jones potentially being stripped.