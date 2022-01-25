Mark Hunt offers Francis Ngannou advice for contract negotiations, reveals he made $950K five years ago

Mark Hunt is standing by Francis Ngannou as the heavyweight champion is in a contract dispute with the UFC.

At UFC 270, Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane by decision to defend his belt but the big storyline was the fight being the last on his current deal. In the lead-up to the scrap, Ngannou and the UFC were not seeing eye-to-eye and following the contest Dana White didn’t even wrap the belt around “The Predator’s” waist.

It was also reported Ngannou only made $600K for his fight, which he later confirmed, this while adding that he would never fight again on that current deal.

Mark Hunt, who has also had contract disputes with the UFC, recently offered the champ some advice. “The Super Samoan” suggested he made $950K five years ago, so Ngannou should be asking for more than that.

“And now they will put Francis at the back of the bus and turn on him like they do every other fighter that speaks up. I hope he doesn’t sign again until they pay him his dues. He was getting ripped off royally like every other fighter in that company,” Mark Hunt wrote in an Instagram comment about Ngannou. “World heavyweight champion getting 5-600k USD my last fight with this company 5-6 years ago, I got 950k USD and I never had the belt five years ago. And the reason I was getting that was because I always spoke up and told them they need to pay.”

Hunt continued:

“They are not your friends and you don’t need brown-nosing management to rip you off, get what your worth, @francisngannou, don’t live on your knees,” Hunt continued about Ngannou. “You’re a fighter in and out of the octagon. When you’re the heavyweight champion of the world, the word “NO” should not be in your vocab anymore. I guess it must be just the UFC heavyweight title (that is) worthless and unworthy of your time and blood.”

There is no question the saga between Francis Ngannou and the UFC is far from over, but ‘The Predator’ now has Hunt in his corner.

What do you make of Mark Hunt’s advice to Francis Ngannou?