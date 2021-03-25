Marion Reneau issues statement following announcement of retirement fight with Miesha Tate

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Marion Reneau issued a statement following the announcement of her retirement fight with Miesha Tate.

Reneau lost last weekend against Macy Chiasson when she dropped a unanimous decision. At age 43, Reneau is the oldest active fighter in the UFC and she has lost her last four fights, which left her as a potential cut casualty as the UFC continues to trim the roster. Instead of releasing Reneau, however, the UFC decided to give her one last fight, and they booked her against Tate, who is returning from a five-year retirement layoff of her own.

Taking to her social media, Reneau officially announced that she is retiring from MMA after the Tate fight, but she promises to end her career on a high note with a big win.

“I will be finishing out my contract with the @ufc this year. I have been asked multiple times throughout this joinery when I plan on retiring. Every time, my answer was the same, “I will KNOW when it is time.” I can’t really put a finger on what draws me to this conclusion but… it’s here. All I know is it was IMPORTANT for me to go out on my own. So thank you @danawhite and @mickmaynard2 for believing I WILL BRING EVERY LAST F*CKING THING I HAVE IN MY LAST AND FINAL FIGHT WITH YOUR ORGANIZATION,” Marion Reneau wrote.

“I have fought every last person you have put in front of me. Multiple title contenders and former champions! I welcome my next and final challenge. To the fans, man, humbly, thank you! I have had the great pleasure of getting to know many of you on a more friendship basis and I am truly fortunate! I hear you! Now, LET’S GO MAKE SOME NOISE ON THIS LAST FIGHT OF MINE!”

