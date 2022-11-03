Marina Rodriguez “100 percent confident” that Amanda Lemos scrap will be the “Fight of the Night,” expects a title shot with a win

Marina Rodriguez is expecting a fan-friendly fight as she prepares to headline UFC Vegas 64 against Amanda Lemos.

Rodriguez is on a four-fight win streak and coming off a split-decision win over Yan Xiaonan in a very entertaining bout. Prior to that, she defeated Mackenzie Dern and Michelle Waterson in her first UFC main events. The bout against Dern earned her a ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus and she expects to get the same bonus again on Saturday against Lemos.

“I know she’s really tough. She’s got good victories, she’s got really good victories in the UFC. But we are both aggressive strikers, so I’m 100 percent confident that our fight has everything to be Fight of the Night,” Rodriguez said at UFC Vegas 64 media day (h/t MMAJunkie).

Although Marina Rodriguez is expecting a very fan-friendly fight against Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 64, she’s confident she’ll get her hand raised. Rodriguez is well-aware of how dangerous the Brazilian is but she thinks her experience in five-round fights will be the difference maker.

Rodriguez Expects Zhang To Defeat Esparza

If Rodriguez gets her hand raised, she believes that will secure her a title shot. Of course, at UFC 281, Carla Esparza will defend her strap against Weili Zhang. Although Rodriguez expects Zhang to win, she is ready to fight whoever for the belt next time out.

“It looks like Weili. She’s well-rounded as a fighter, but it’s MMA. There’s a surprise effect in every fight, like when Carla defeated Rose,” Rodriguez said. “But for me, to be honest, it doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is I’m going to be there. I’m going to be ready.”

Marina Rodriguez is currently ranked third at strawweight and is 6-1-2 inside the Octagon. She also holds notable wins over Amanda Ribas and Tecia Torres while her lone loss came against Esparza.

Do you think Marina Rodriguez will beat Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 64?

