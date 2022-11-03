Paulo Costa reveals his “miserable” contract with the UFC is up in a few short months: “A new boxer is coming to town”

Paulo Costa is nearing free agency.

Prior to Costa’s UFC 278 fight against Luke Rockhold, he had said that he was fighting out his contract. However, he later corrected that as he shared that he still had one more fight left on his deal. Even though he was still under contract, Costa made it known he was not happy with his deal and planned on testing free agency.

- Advertisement -

“I have one more, I didn’t know, I thought this was the last one but I have one more. I’m looking forward to being a free agent for sure, I will not lie to you. I’d (thought) this was the last one of this contract,” Paulo Costa said on The MMAHour. “I really believe it’s not just for me, it’s for everybody. I’m on a high, high level, fighting the best of this division and my contract is too old. When I fought Marvin Vettori, I got $35,000. $35,000. For this one was a couple more, a couple more, I got the win bonus, and because when I fought Marvin Vettori, I got a 20% reduction… I need to talk with them and see. I’m not rushing up to see, but we need to see, we need to figure it out. I’m not happy with the current contract, of course.”

Since those comments, Paulo Costa has booked a fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Australia. If he wins the scrap, he could very well be fighting for the title again, but now, the Brazilian revealed he will likely be going into boxing once his contract is over.

My miserable contract with the UFC was up in a few short months. will expire in time . A new #boxer is coming to town!🙌 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 3, 2022

- Advertisement -

“My miserable contract with the UFC was up in a few short months. will expire in time. A new #boxer is coming to town!,” Costa wrote on Twitter.

If Costa does end up going into boxing, perhaps he will go after the Jake Paul fight which would be a massive payday and a big test for both. But, as of right now, he still is under contract with the UFC and the promotion still may offer him a better deal to keep him with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Do you think Paul Costa will leave the UFC in free agency?

- Advertisement -