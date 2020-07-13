Manager Malki Kawa accuses Daniel Cormier of biased UFC commentary

MMA Manager Malki Kawa, who represents stars like Jon Jones and Jorge Masvial, has accused Daniel Cormier of being a biased UFC commentator.

Daniel Cormier, the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champ, has spent the last few years working in commentary. Industry staples including Joe Rogan have celebrated Cormier’s commentary abilities. Similarly to Michael Bisping and Paul Felder, Cormier is respected for the smooth transition he made from competing to broadcasting.

However, as with any commentator, some members of the MMA community have accused Cormier of commentary bias. One of those individuals is Kawa.

Kawa criticized Cormier’s commentary on Twitter over the weekend, after Cormier celebrated his commentary being featured in the upcoming UFC 4 video game.

This career path has blessed me in so many ways and this is another one. So pumped to be the voice of #UFC4 🔥 follow @easportsufc because we got some more stuff coming for you guys soon 👀 https://t.co/7wciv2HGcI — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 11, 2020

“This career path has blessed me in so many ways and this is another one,” Cormier wrote. “So pumped to be the voice of #UFC4 follow @easportsufc because we got some more stuff coming for you guys soon.”

Will your commentary be biased in the game as it is in real life? https://t.co/4hMlRAUkSz — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 11, 2020

“Will your commentary be biased in the game as it is in real life?” Kawa responded.

ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani subsequently called out Kawa for his comment about Cormier. He questioned why the MMA manager was quick to criticize the former champ, despite Cormier always showing him respect.

Kawa did not hold back in his response.

Ariel, Im asking the questions that the fans want the answers to. The tough questions YOU should be asking. I@ just trying to get an inside track to see how the game is. After all, if it’s in the game, it’s in the game https://t.co/4RdzYbQ4wM — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 11, 2020

“Ariel, Im asking the questions that the fans want the answers to,” Kawa said, defending his comment about Cormier. “The tough questions YOU should be asking. I’m just trying to get an inside track to see how the game is. After all, if it’s in the game, it’s in the game.”

Daniel Cormier is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 252 on August 15, when he’ll meet reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in a tie-breaking trilogy fight.

What do you think of these comments from Malki Kawa? Do you think his criticisms of Daniel Cormier are fair?