Jorge Masvidal suggests he could beat Usman with 15 days to prepare

Jorge Masvidal believes he could beat UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman if he had 15 days to prepare for the challenge.

Masvidal challenged Usman for the belt in the main event of UFC 251 last Saturday, and ultimately lost a unanimous decision. That being said, Masvidal accepted the fight on just six days’ notice, replacing Gilbert Burns, and performed remarkably well under those circumstances.

Post-fight, there’s been plenty of speculation as to how Masvidal might do against Usman if he had a full, six-week camp to prepare for the task. His head coach Mike Brown, for what it’s worth, believes the mission could be accomplished with more time to prepare.

That’s 6 days… give us 6 weeks and see how things looks. Congratulations to Kamaru Usman on another title defense. Proud of @gamebredfighter . He still is and always will be the true BMF King! #ufc251 #americantopteam pic.twitter.com/99jvhNgeBr — Mike Brown (@mikebrownmma) July 12, 2020

This comment from Brown got a quick response from Masvidal, who suggested that a full, six-week camp isn’t necessary. All he’d need is 15 days.

Give me 15 days coach #supernecessary https://t.co/5P522plXaK — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 13, 2020

Prior to his loss to Usman, Masvidal was riding three huge stoppage victories over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till. The win over Diaz earned him the UFC’s first and only BMF title, while the win over Askren—a five-second flying knee knockout—shattered the record for the fastest stoppage in UFC history.

From here, it’s not clear who Masvidal will fight next. At the UFC 251 post-fight press conference, he explained that his priority is the matchups that will propel him back toward a title shot.