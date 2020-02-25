Manager denies Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje fight rumor: ‘Absolutely false’

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is denying the rumored matchup between UFC lightweight superstar Conor McGregor and his client Justin Gaethje.

On Monday, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC was in talks about booking a summertime matchup between McGregor and Gaethje. But according to Abdelaziz, that rumor is “absolutely false.”

Check out what Abdelaziz wrote on his Twitter about a possible McGregor vs. Gaethje matchup.

This rumor about @Justin_Gaethje fighting vs @TheNotoriousMMA is absolutely false. He had the opportunity to fight him already instead of cowboy but he didn’t. Justin is the number one contender and like khabib said. Conor needs to win 10 fights. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 25, 2020

Gaethje has been calling out McGregor for months now but the fight to this point has not materialized. McGregor did mention during an interview before his fight at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone that Gaethje was on his list of potential opponents, but so far nothing has happened. McGregor is currently waiting to see what happens in the UFC 249 main event between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

McGregor waiting for the title has left Gaethje in a really difficult spot because by all accounts and purposes he should be fighting for the title next, not McGregor. But we all know McGregor plays by his own rules and the UFC gives him preferential treatment. If McGregor wants the next title shot then you know UFC president Dana White will do everything in his power to make that happen.

As for Gaethje, he was called out by Dan Hooker after his recent win over Paul Felder at UFC Auckland. Gaethje doesn’t appear to be interested in that fight and only wants to fight for the title next. But perhaps McGregor would be a fine consolation prize if that doesn’t happen. If Abdelaziz is to be believed, though, that fight won’t be happening next.

Do you think the UFC will eventually be able to get the Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje fight done?