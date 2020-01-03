Conor McGregor says Justin Gaethje could be next on his hit list

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says that lightweight contender Justin Gaethje is on his hit list, and hinted that Gaethje could even be his next opponent.

Gaethje has been going after McGregor for some time now in interviews and on social media. Gaethje doesn’t believe that the Irishman deserves to jump back into title contention at 155lbs considering his long layoff and the fact his fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 is at welterweight.

Speaking to The Mac Life in a new interview, McGregor said he’s heard Gaethje’s comments and warned “The Highlight” that he’s on his hit list.

Here’s what McGregor said.

“He’s on the list. He is on the list. Maybe I will face him next. Maybe I’ll face him next, you know? He has it coming to him. I mean laugh at how Justin is behaving. He’s a funny guy. He’s been taking it very to heart, you know? And I know the feeling when you do that. So maybe I’ll get through Donald and I’ll have a quick turnaround against Justin. So maybe that’s what will happen. But Justin is on the list, no doubt,” McGregor said.

A fight between McGregor and Gaethje would be just what the doctor ordered for MMA fans, who would like no more than to see two of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC lightweight division go at it. Should McGregor get by Cerrone, then a fight against Gaethje could function as a No. 1 contender bout at 155lbs, with the winner fighting whoever comes out with their hand raised between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

It’s clear that after 2019 where McGregor didn’t even step into the Octagon once that he’s going to be very busy in 2020, and that’s no doubt music to the ears of UFC president Dana White.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor fight Justin Gaethje next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/3/2020.