Deontay Wilder plans to sack coach who threw in the towel against Fury

Deontay Wilder is going to make his coach pay for throwing the towel in during his Tyson Fury rematch, by sacking him.

“The Bronze Bomber” faced “The Gypsy King” in their eagerly-anticipated rematch on Saturday February 22nd. Fury maintained constant pressure to disarm the punching power of his opponent. Wilder was knocked down twice before being cornered in the seventh round. The British boxer began to unload on Wilder, and the American was able to offer little retaliation. To prevent Deontay Wilder from enduring any more damage, coach Mark Breland threw the towel in the seventh round and the referee called an end to the action. ‘The Gypsy King’ thus claimed the TKO victory.

Mr. Breland has been widely praised for his timing and decision to end the fight. However, head coach Jay Deas announced that he disagreed with the decision and believed the fight was not over.

After confirming his plan to use his rematch clause in a trilogy bout against Fury, first on Wilder’s to-do list is getting rid of the culpable coach, Breland:

“I am upset with Mark for the simple fact that we’ve talked about this many times and it’s not emotional,” Wilder said to Yahoo.

“It is not an emotional thing, it’s a principle thing. We’ve talked about this situation many, many years before this even happened. I said as a warrior, as a champion, as a leader, as a ruler, I want to go out on my shield. If I’m talking about going in and killing a man, I respect the same way. I abide by the same principle of receiving.

“So I told my team to never, ever, no matter what it may look like, to never throw the towel in with me because I’m a special kind. I still had five rounds left. No matter what it looked like, I was still in the fight.

“I understand he was looking out for me and trying to do what he felt was right, but this is my life and my career and he has to accept my wishes.”

He was also critical of the referee, Kenny Bayless as he believed he allowed Fury to hit him on the back of the head:

“The referee told me specifically that if I hit him in the back of the head or hit him on the break, he’d disqualify me,” he added.

“But I guess that was only directed toward me, because he allowed Fury to do those things. That’s the one thing that bothered me of everything.”

Do you think coach Mark Breland prematurely ended the bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury? Sound off in the comments below!