Lyman Good already in talks about UFC return after beating coronavirus

UFC welterweight Lyman Good says he’s already in talks with the promotion’s matchmakers about a return to the Octagon after recently beating coronavirus.

Good became the first UFC fighter to publicly confirm he caught the coronavirus, joining other MMA fighters like Erick Silva and Roger Gracie among those who have confirmed they have had the virus. Like Silva and Gracie, Good had a rough go of the virus, but like Silva and Gracie, he has beaten the coronavirus and has now tested negative for it.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Good said that he is feeling great and is already back in the gym training for his next fight. In fact, he says he’s in talks right now with the UFC about a return to the Octagon. He also mentioned that his return could come on Fight Island.

“Malki (Kawa) my manager called me yesterday, actually, discussing what the plans are moving forward. We’re definitely in the talks with the UFC right now for an upcoming fight,” Good said.

“We just needed to get this out of the way and be in the clear. First and foremost, the way the UFC and my management and my coaches have been telling me, health is important, that’s the most important thing. So now that that’s good, we’re ready to move forward,” Good said.

Lyman Good was set to fight Belal Muhammad at UFC 249 but was forced to pull out with what he said was an injury. We know now that Good likely wasn’t actually injured and instead was sick with the coronavirus. Thankfully, he’s feeling much better and is ready to get back to work, although some fans and media are sure to question the UFC talking to him so fast about returning to the Octagon after only just recently recovering from the coronavirus.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/22/2020.