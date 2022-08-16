Luke Rockhold claims wrestling sensation Bo Nickal ‘would get abused’ by the top middleweights in the UFC.

Rockhold, (16-5 MMA) is preparing to get in the Octagon for a middleweight bout with Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278 which takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Luke Rockhold will be entering the cage with 2 losses in his last 2 fights, against Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) in July of 2019 and Yoel Romero (14-6 MMA) in February of 2018.

Bo Nickal (2-0), is a three time NCAA Division-1 national wrestling champion. Scoring a 62 second submission win at Dana White’s Contender Series 49, he’s already looking to his next fight where he takes on Donovan Beard at Dana White’s Contender Series 57.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Speaking with ‘The Schmo‘, Luke Rockhold shared his opinion on the standout wrester, Bo Nickal:

“Bo Nickal would get abused – absolutely abused. It’s different. Wrestling is… you know, you can go so far until you run into the likes of me. But Bo, he’s an incredible character. The kid looks good, but he fought a f**king bum, so who the f**k knows. But I know his accolades and I know his team. I wrestle with a lot of the guys from that cycle of learning, and you know, we’ll see what the kid makes of it.”

Nickal took notice of Rockhold’s comments and responded on ‘Twitter’:

“Yo whattt?!! Why is this clown even talking about me. ‘The likes of me’ he says. I’m dying.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you agree with Luke Rockhold’s comments about Bo Nickal?

Will you be watching UFC 278 this Saturday and do you think Rockhold will be able to pull off a victory after not being in the Octagon for 3 years?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!