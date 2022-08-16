Jake Paul explains why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with

Jake Paul is explaining why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter that he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with.

Paul, 25, already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

‘The Problem Child’ is not shy of calling out other fighters to meet him in the boxing ring, some of which include Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

In speaking on ‘The Timbo Sugar Show’ podcast, Jake Paul had this to say about fighting Israel Adesanya (h/t MMAJunkie):

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“He’s probably the only fighter in the UFC that I wouldn’t fight. He is tall as f**k, and bro, his striking – I mean, I think he’s arguably one of the best strikers, top three ever in the history of the sport. There are a lot of UFC fighters (I would fight). I think he is literally the only one who I wouldn’t fight.”

Israel Adesanya (23-1) is indeed a force to be reckoned with and is currently preparing for his upcoming bout with Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) at UFC 281 which takes place on Saturday, November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

As for Paul, he’s hoping to fight Nate Diaz in the near future. Diaz (20-13 MMA) is entering the Octagon on Saturday September 10th at UFC 279, for his final fight under his current UFC contract, in a bout with Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA).

Once that bout is behind him, Paul is hoping to meet Diaz in the ring saying:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Yeah, that’s gonna happen within the next two years for sure. It’s huge man. It’s getting closer and closer to being real, and finally the UFC got him the fight with Khamzat.”

Continuing Paul convinced of a win against Nate, advises Conor will be next:

“Me versus Nate will probably be at 180 and then it’s like, ‘OK, Jake Paul beats Nate’,… Then it just gets closer and closer to Conor not being able to duck me anymore.”

Are you surprised that Jake Paul has no interest in boxing Israel Adesanya?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Would you like to see Paul vs Diaz in the near future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!