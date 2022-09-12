Li Jingliang issues statement following split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279

Li Jingliang has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 last weekend.

As a result of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight on Friday, three fights on the UFC 279 main card were flipped on their head. The line-up wound up looking as follows: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland and Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez.

The latter of those bouts was the first to take place with Jingliang giving up a notable size disadvantage to Rodriguez, who was preparing for a catchweight contest.

The closely-fought three round affair went to the scorecards, with Rodriguez getting the split decision nod – to the surprise of many.

Instead of complaining about the result, though, Jingliang took to social media and showed what a true professional he really is.

“Huge thanks to everyone who supports me. I felt a lot of love from you this week. You guys are who I am fighting for. I fight for my people, my family and my dream.

I will keep walking on the path which I choose. Will never stop and take what belongs to me back.

Congrat @d_rod_ufc , my friend.”

The win leaves Rodriguez in a strange position given that it happened at 180 pounds, but with ‘D-Rod’ taking it on short notice, you’d have to think he’ll be given another notable opponent.

In many ways, you could make the argument that rebooking the fight against Kevin Holland would be a smart – and honourable – next move for both, all things considered.

Do you think Li Jingliang should’ve been given the win over Daniel Rodriguez? What is going to be next for both men as they continue their UFC careers? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!