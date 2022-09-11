UFC 279 Results: Daniel Rodriguez defeats Li Jingliang

Tonight’s UFC 279 main card features a catchweight contest between Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez.
Jingliand (19-7 MMA) most recently competed back at July’s UFC event in New York, where he scored a second round TKO victory over Muslim Salikhov. That win got ‘The Leech’ back into the win column, as he had previously suffered a submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 267.
Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (16-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time in over a year at tonight’s UFC 279 event. ‘D-Rod’ enters the contest on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a decision victory over Kevin Lee.
Round one begins and Rodriguez lands a sharp jab to open the bout. He follows that up with a hard 1-2. Li with a low kick. He eats a body kick and they trade hooks. Body kick from Li and then a 1-2. A jab and low kick in response from Rodriguez. A hard body kick lands for Rodriguez, Li returns it. A good body kick now from Li Jingliang. The fighters trade low kicks. Rodriguez lands a hard jab. A massive left hook from Daniel Rodriguez lands flush. He follows that up with a big jab to the body. A hard low kick from Li sends Rodriguez to the floor. Jingliang lands another after ‘D-Rod’ scrambles up. The horn sounds to end round one.
Round two of this catchweight contest begins and Daniel Rodriguez comes forward with early pressure. Li Jingliang keeps him at bay with a body kick. Both men land power shots inside. A low kick on the exit from Rodriguez. Jingliang goes to the head and then the body. He eats a counter but fires right back upstairs. More hard low kicks from ‘The Leech’. Rodriguez with a shot to the body. More low kicks are traded. A hard 1-2 from Jingliang. Rodriguez with a jab and then a low kick. Big hooks from both men. Rodriguez with a jab to the body. More low kicks from Jingliang. Rodriguez returns one of his own. Li with two big hooks and then a hard kick. He follows that up with more low kicks. Rodriguez returns fire and then lands a jab. The horn sounds to end round two.
The third and final round begins and Li Jingliang lands a pair of right hands. Daniel Rodriguez returns one on the counter. A body kick from ‘D-Rod’. Jingliang returns fire with a hard low kick. A left hand from Rodriguez and then more low kicks are traded. Li with a left hook. Rodriguez lands a jab and then steps in on a 1-2 but gets countered. More jabs now from Rodriguez. Jingliang returns and Rodriguez goes to the body. A big overhand right lands for Jingliang. Rodriguez comes back with the jab. Li with a low kick.
Official UFC 279 Result: Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
