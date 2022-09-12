Khamzat Chimaev reveals what would have happened if he fought Nate Diaz at UFC 279: “I’d be in the jail, so maybe I have to be happy”

Khamzat Chimaev has explained why he would’ve gone to jail if he wound up fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 279.

Last Saturday night at UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev ran through Kevin Holland in the co-main event of the evening. Shortly afterwards, Nate Diaz was able to submit Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of the main event to ensure he ended his UFC tenure on a positive note.

The initial match-up was set to pit Diaz against Chimaev, however, ‘Borz’ missed weight to ruin any hope of us seeing that contest before Diaz left the UFC.

During his post-fight media commitments, Khamzat revealed what he believes would’ve happened if he went one-on-one with the Stockton king.

“If I fought him, I’d kill him,” Chimaev said. “I’d be in the jail, so maybe I have to be happy.”

“Did you see that fight?,” Chimaev said. “Did you see the guys get tired? Did you see how they kicked, how they punched? How they wrestled, how they grappled? The guys is old. I’m the young guy. I’m the killer. I don’t understand what the people talking about.

“You see Diaz fight so terrible.

“I don’t understand thinking about they can win against me. That guy Kevin Holland, tough guy. He’s a strong guy and much better than Diaz, you know. If him and Diaz are fighting, Holland would kill him. So I finished that guy so easy, first round, second minute, I don’t know. So yeah, Diaz has to thank God he didn’t fight me.”

