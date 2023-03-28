Li Jingliang forced out of UFC 287 due to spine injury

UFC welterweight Li Jingliang has reportedly been forced to withdraw from his fight at UFC 287 due to injury.

Next month, UFC 287 is set to emanate from Miami, Florida. While Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal is the welterweight match-up everyone is talking about, many fans were also excited to see Li Jingliang vs Michael Chiesa.

Jingliang last fought in September 2022, when he was controversially beaten via split decision by Daniel Rodriguez. On the flip side, Chiesa last competed in November 2021, falling to a decision defeat against Sean Brady.

With both men looking for one more run, this was set to be a pretty intriguing contest. Alas, as per Jingliang on his Douyin account, he will not be able to compete as a result of a spinal injury.

‘The Leech’ reportedly doesn’t know whether or not his injury will require surgery. If it does, that could keep him out for at least six months, if not longer depending on the severity of the issue.

Jingliang’s woes

Many will say these two don’t have a great road to the UFC welterweight championship ahead of them. Alas, even with that being the case, this is still a contest that we’d all like to see at some point down the road.

As for the rest of the division, Burns vs Masvidal is still set for the co-main event spot at UFC 287. The winner isn’t necessarily expected to get a crack at the belt. But, either way, Leon Edwards will be waiting in the wings for his next challenger.

Are you disappointed to see that Li Jingliang vs Michael Chiesa will not be happening? What do you expect to see next for Michael Chiesa? Will either man be able to earn a title shot before retiring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!