Beneil Dariush takes aim at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for “trying to run off to other divisions”

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush has taken a shot at Islam Makhachev for contemplating a move up to welterweight.

Following his win over Charles Oliveira last year, Islam Makhachev became the new UFC lightweight champion. Back in February, Makhachev defeated Alexander Volkanovski to successfully retain the strap.

Many have wondered what will be next for the star from Dagestan. The popular opinion, at least at 155 pounds, is that he will collide with the winner of the upcoming bout between Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira.

However, Islam caused a bit of a stir on social media recently when he tweeted that he’d be interested in a move up to welterweight to take on Leon Edwards. The Brit, as we know, recently defeated Kamaru Usman to retain his championship at 170 pounds.

During a recent interview, Dariush noted how disappointed he was to hear this news.

“I don’t understand. Like, what about title defenses?” Dariush said. “I don’t know what’s going on with him. Why? Maybe he’s having a hard time making weight at ’55 and he’s just like, ‘Let’s go to ’70 and relax.’ Honestly, I don’t get it. I think he needs to focus on his division. There’s a lot of good fighters in this division… I don’t know why he’s trying to run off to other divisions.

Dariush goes after Makhachev

“Someone showed that to me and I just rolled my eyes… I don’t know what goes through these guys’ minds. But I get it. You worked so hard to get this belt and now you don’t wanna risk it and lose it, right?” Dariush added. “But this is not how you keep divisions active… There’s all these guys waiting at the door.”

