Leon Edwards claims UFC offered him fight against Tyron Woodley

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards claims the UFC has offered him a fight against former champion Tyron Woodley at an upcoming event in January 2020.

According to Leon Edwards, the UFC offered him a co-main event slot against Woodley at UFC 246. That card is expected to be headlined by UFC superstar Conor McGregor against either Donald Cerrone or Justin Gaethje.

Leon Edwards told SevereMMA.com about the UFC’s plan.

“If they give me Woodley, the talk is that it would be in America. They said to me this week that they offered Tyron Woodley the fight for January, the same date as Conor, the same card as Conor in January. They offered us that fight for the co-main, I said, ‘Yeah,’ and whatever, so (we’ll wait and see),” said Edwards (h/t Sherdog.com).

A potential fight between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley makes a lot of sense considering both men are ranked in the top-five at 170lbs, yet both men are currently without opponents.

Leon Edwards has been on a roll as of late as he’s surged into title contention at 170lbs. The Englishman is 10-2 overall in the UFC and is currently riding an eight-fight win streak, which includes a win over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in his last fight. He said he offered the UFC to be a backup fighter for the UFC 244 main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, but the promotion declined.

As for Woodley, he has not fought since losing his belt to Kamaru Usman back at UFC 235 in March. Woodley was expected to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC Minneapolis, but the fight was scrapped due to a hand injury Woodley suffered. He has talked about potentially boxing Canelo Alvarez, but it appears as though the UFC wants to keep him busy inside the Octagon.

If a Leon Edwards vs. Tyron Woodley fight happens, the winner would certainly be close to earning a title shot against the winner of the UFC 245 main event between Usman and Colby Covington.

Are you interested in a potential welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/28/2019.