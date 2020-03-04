Henry Cejudo ‘absolutely’ wants to fight Deiveson Figueiredo

Henry Cejudo believes he made history on Saturday as he became the first person to defend their title while sitting on the couch.

In the main event of UFC Norfolk, Deiveson Figueiredo was taking on Joseph Benavidez for the flyweight title that Cejudo vacated. Yet, the Brazilian missed weight and ended up winning the scrap leaving the belt to still be vacant. So, Cejudo counts that as a title defense for himself.

“I am the only fighter in human history to defend my belt on the couch,” Henry Cejudo said to TMZ Sports. “Remember guys it is the Triple C weight division and you guys can all get it.”

As for the fight, Henry Cejudo says it is unprofessional that Figueiredo missed weight. But, at the end of the day, the Brazilian still beat Benavidez. Yet, for “Triple C” he says they both lose on Saturday night in his books.

“I thought it was unfortunate I thought Figueiredo should have made the weight. It was a bit of a cheat against Joe but he did connect that punch,” he said. “Joe did lose, but Figueiredo did not win.”

As of right now, it appears that Figueiredo and Benavidez will run it back where the vacant flyweight title will be on the line again.

Yet, Henry Cejudo has a different idea as he wants to fight Figueiredo and Jose Aldo on the same night in Brazil where he would be the main and co-main event. Triple C wants to make history and this would give him that chance.

“Oh absolutely [I want to fight Figueiredo]. I said it before, I would like to get him and Jose Baldo on the same night,” Cejudo said. “Co-main event and main event. Allow me to make history.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/2/2020.