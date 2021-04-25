Leon Edwards scolds Jorge Masvidal over knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards scolded Jorge Masvidal over his knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at Saturday night’s UFC 261 event.

Edwards and Masvidal got into a backstage skirmish a few years ago at UFC London, which is where the legendary “three piece and a soda” line came from. The two welterweight contenders have continued to talk trash to each other on social media and in interviews over the last couple of years, but up to this point they haven’t had the chance to settle their differences in the Octagon. It’s possible that could happen in the near futurue.

After seeing Masvidal get knocked out by Usman at UFC 261, Edwards took to his social media to scold his rival over getting smashed in one-sided fashion. Here’s what he wrote.

I been saying Jorge is shit for 3 years now. Do you believe me yet? #fakeBMF — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 25, 2021

I been saying Jorge is sh*t for 3 years now. Do you believe me yet? #fakeBMF

See you soon champ @Usman84KG, I know you dont want to fight that hillbilly clown whos jaw you already broke. I’ll go do my part on may 15th then we running it back #strapseason — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 25, 2021

See you soon champ @Usman84KG , I know you dont want to fight that hillbilly clown whos jaw you already broke. I’ll go do my part on may 15th then we running it back #strapseason

Usman and Edwards previously fought in the UFC in 2015 with Usman winning a unanimous decision at the time. Since then, both men have evolved and improved in the Octagon, with Usman becoming the champion and Edwards remaining as a top contender in the division. They are both fantastic talents in the UFC welterweight division, but Usman is at the top of the sport right now as the reigning and defending welterweight champion.

Should Edwards get by Nate Diaz at UFC 262 next month, it’s quite possible that he will be next in line to fight the winner of Usman vs. Colby Covington, which is the next title fight.

Do you think we will ever see Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal settle their differences inside the Octagon?