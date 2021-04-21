Jorge Masvidal explains what went wrong in first fight with Kamaru Usman: “I didn’t work on my tap dancing enough”

Jorge Masvidal is eager for the chance to rematch Kamaru Usman.

On Saturday night in the main event of UFC 261, Masvidal and Usman are set to collide for a second time. The pair first met in the main event of UFC 251 in July on Fight Island where “The Nigerian Nightmare” won a clear-cut decision, but “Gamebred” took the fight on six day’s notice and since the fight, both men have shown interest in a rematch.

It is a very intriguing matchup as Masvidal swore on a full camp he would KO Usman. He also jokes he was not prepared to cuddle and tap dance the entire fight back in July.

“First time I fought Kamaru, he hugged me as hard as he could like we were at prom and tried to rub his feet with mine which was awkward and weird,” Masvidal said on UFC Countdown. “The fight didn’t go as expected because I didn’t work on my tap dancing enough.”

It’s a funny shot from Masvidal as the foot stomps from Usman were a big part of the first fight. He used the clinch to control Gamebred and then stomp on his feet to slow him down. However, Masvidal appears ready to deal with that this time around and is promising a stoppage win to become the new welterweight champion.

Jorge Masvidal has not fought since he lost to Usman last July. The loss snapped his three-fight winning streak where he earned knockout wins over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. He was in talks to coach TUF and fight Colby Covington later this year. Yet, when the promotion decided to do a full capacity event in Jacksonville, they booked the rematch as they knew it would bring in the crowd.

