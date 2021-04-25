Ben Askren reacts to Jorge Masvidal getting knocked out: “I don’t believe in karma”

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren reacted to seeing Jorge Masvidal get brutally knocked out by Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 261.

Masvidal was caught clean with a straight right hand out of hell from Usman in the main event of UFC 261, and he was knocked out by follow-up punches on the ground. It was the first time we have seen Masvidal get knocked out in the UFC and it was just the second time in his entire MMA career that he was stopped with strikes after Rodrigo Damm did it in Sengoku over a decade ago. Masvidal is known for having an iron chin and being nearly impossible to put away, but as Usman showed at UFC 261, anyone can get finished.

Back at UFC 239 in July 2019, we saw Masvidal earn the fastest stoppage in UFC history when he knocked out Askren with a flying knee in just five seconds into the fight. The two rivals have since been connected to each other, as both men have taken shots at each other on social media and in interviews over the past two years. Not to mention Masvidal had some choice words to say about Askren after he was knocked out by Jake Paul.

Taking to his social media the day after Usman flatlined Masvidal, Askren sent out a classy response to seeing his archrival get knocked out cold. Check out what Askren had to say.

I don’t believe in Karma. If you fight long enough shit happens. — Funky (@Benaskren) April 25, 2021

I don’t believe in Karma. If you fight long enough shit happens.

Masvidal has been fighting professional for nearly 20 years, so like Ben Askren said he was bound to suffer a knockout loss at some point. Though Masvidal has shown to have an iron chin over the years, eventually anyone’s chin can be cracked, and Usman did it to him.

What was your reaction to seeing Jorge Masvidal get knocked out by Kamaru Usman at UFC 261?