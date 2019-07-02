Leon Edwards says Jorge Masvidal fight will ‘100% happen’

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal share one of the most high profile beefs in the UFC welterweight division. In fact, the pair recently came to blows outside the cage, when Masvidal mounted an attack on his British rival backstage at UFC London.

Despite the heat between them, Edwards and Masvidal still haven’t been scheduled to fight each other. Instead, Edwards is scheduled to battle Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC San Antonio, while Masvidal will fight Ben Askren at UFC 239 this weekend in Las Vegas.

While this welterweight grudge match hasn’t materialized yet, Leon Edwards is confident it eventually will — whether it’s in the cage or on the streets.

“That fight will 100% happen even in the cage or when I see him at the streets,” Edwards told MMA Junkie. “So that fight will 100 percent happen. That needs to happen.”

Leon Edwards is, of course, very confident he’ll defeat Rafael dos Anjos in San Antonio. That being said, he doubts that Masvidal will get by Ben Askren at UFC 239.

“Ben is a weird one, he’s (expletive) but he finds a way to win,” Edwards said. “It’s a weird one but I’ll probably edge Ben for out-grappling him.”

If Jorge Masvidal loses to Askren, and Leon Edwards defeats dos Anjos, the two welterweight rivals could find themselves at different stations in the UFC welterweight rankings. Meaning a fight between them might not be as imminent as many fans hope. If both men win, however, the fight could conceivably happen quite soon, as both will stand out as top contenders in the perilous welterweight division.

