Cris Cyborg putting contract situation aside ahead of UFC 240

Cris Cyborg is on the last fight of her UFC contract, but she doesn’t want to dwell on that fact.

Cyborg is scheduled to compete at UFC 240 on July 27. She’ll stand toe-to-toe with Felicia Spencer inside Rogers Place Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The inaugural UFC women’s featherweight champion will be making her seventh UFC appearance.

Ahead of her clash with Spencer, Cyborg told MMAFighting.com that she isn’t focusing on her UFC contract but she’s dialed in on getting past Spencer:

“I’m happy that my next fight is in Canada. I have a lot of fans in Canada but never fought there before. I think it’s going to be a great fight. I know it’s the last fight fight in my contract, but, actually, I’m not thinking about that. I’m focused on one more fight in my career.”

Cris Cyborg went on to say that she isn’t underestimating Spencer and is leaving no stone unturned.

“Every fight is different and we have to be prepared for several situations,” Cyborg said of Spencer’s fighting style. “This is MMA and I have to be ready for everything. I believe it’s going to be a good fight.”

Back in Dec. 2018, Cyborg took on Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. For the first time since her professional debut back in 2005, Cyborg was defeated. She lost the bout via first-round knockout.

Spencer is a perfect 7-0 in her professional career. She’s coming off a submission victory over Megan Anderson. It was Spencer’s UFC debut. “Feenom” is also a former Invicta FC featherweight champion.

Do you think Cris Cyborg can wrap up her current UFC contract with a win?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/2/2019.