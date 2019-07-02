UFC 239 | Mike Winkeljohn: Holly Holm can ‘shock the world again’ by beating Nunes

Holly Holm is no stranger to shocking the world.

Back in 2015 at UFC 193, Holm was taking on bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who was considered unbeatable. But, “The Preacher’s Daughter” did what no one expected her to do as she knocked out “Rowdy” to win the title. Holm was a +825 underdog, and at UFC 239 the similarities are hard to ignore.

Although she is not as big of an underdog, only +245 this time around, many are counting her out. However, according to her coach in Mike Winkeljohn, they are confident in Holm’s skills that she will shock the world once again.

“Holly has shocked the world once and we know she can shock the world again,” Mike Winkeljohn said to BJPENN.com. “Amanda though is very dominant and explosive and people like to see that. She also throws down and that is what people want to see.”

Even though Winkeljohn is confident Bruce Buffer will say “And New” he knows the 37-year-old can not get into a brawl as Cris Cyborg did at UFC 232. Winkeljohn believes that is how Holm could lose this fight. But, anywhere else the fight goes, they believe they have the advantage over Nunes.

Mike Winkeljohn: Holly Holm can beat Amanda everywhere else

“They are both well-rounded and we know we have paths to victories that work for us. But, we know we can’t brawl as Cyborg did,” he explained. “There is no reason for that, because everywhere else we are better than her. We know we can beat Amanda everywhere else but that one spot when it turns into a brawl. It is like flipping a coin when that happens.”

This was not the original fight we expected for Holly Holm, as she was originally supposed to fight Aspen Ladd but was pulled from that matchup to make this fight. Mike Winkeljohn is glad that happened. He says his pupil is more motivated now as her goal has always been to get that belt back and they believe they do it at UFC 239.

“I’m glad she is fighting for the title and there is no other fight she would rather have. She wants that belt back and believes she gets it back,” he concluded. “She is motivated and gets this thing done on Saturday.”

Do you think Holly Holm can shock the world again at UFC 239?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/2/2019.