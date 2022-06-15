Jiri Prochazka says Jan Blachowicz got “a little bit aggressive” during cageside confrontation at UFC 275

Jiri Prochazka is claiming that Jan Blachowicz got ‘a little bit aggressive’ during their cageside confrontation at UFC 275.

It was Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) vs Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA) in the light heavyweight main event this past weekend at UFC 275. The result was a win for Prochazka, and his equally impressive 13th win in a row in the Octagon.

In speaking with with ‘MMA Fighting’, Prochazka shared his exchange with Blachowicz pre and post cageside at UFC 275:

“It was a little bit friendly, and a little bit aggressive after I said, ‘Yes, OK, let’s go, you’re next. He started to be aggressive because he saw the cameras. He tried to flex a little bit.”

At the post fight press conference, while blowing Blachowicz a kiss, the new champ Jiri Prochazka continued (h/t MMAFighting):

“I said to him, ‘I love you,’ because he was so aggressive. First, he was smiling to me, and it was good. And after the fight, he was aggressive, ‘I want to fight, I want to fight,’ so I said, ‘I love you, Jan. Let’s talk in the cage.’”

Finishing Prochazka said:

“He was so brave. He told me something about our fight, so I shared the energy with him. We will see. I will be ready, but just give me a little time to repair my face, to realize the mistakes from this fight.”

It’s true, while a win is a win, Prochazka wasn’t thrilled with his performance and will prepare to re-enter the cage as a more technical, dominant fighter.

Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) last fought in May of this year, defeating Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA).

Would you like to see Prochazka vs Blachowicz next?

