Leon Edwards says he is promised welterweight title shot with Tyron Woodley win

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards says he is promised a welterweight title shot with a win over Tyron Woodley at UFC London.

Edwards is set to take on Woodley in a potential No. 1 contender’s fight at UFC London in March. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman does not have an opponent booked yet, although Jorge Masvidal appears to have the fast track to the next title shot. According to Edwards himself, however, it could be he who ends up fighting Usman next.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Edwards said that built into his new contract for the Woodley fight is a promise of a welterweight title shot should he get his hand raised.

Here’s what Edwards said.

“I think Usman is injured at the moment they’re saying, so if we can fight in March and he’s still free before summer, I think I’ll be the next in line. That’s what written in my contract, that I’ll be the next in line,” Edwards said.

“After beating Tyron Woodley, I will receive a title shot next. After beating him, I’m guaranteed next in line.”

Of course, timing will play a big role in whether or not Edwards gets the next title shot. If Usman is out for a while, then Edwards may also have to wait a while. And if Masvidal gets the next title shot, then Edwards could be waiting even longer. Plus, you never know how Conor McGregor fits into the mix. Not to mention, Edwards still has to go out there and beat Woodley, and that’s not a sure thing.

But should Edwards beat Woodley and Usman is free, don’t be surprised if “Rocky” ends up being next in line for the belt at 170lbs.

Do you think Leon Edwards will indeed up getting the next welterweight title shot?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/24/2020.