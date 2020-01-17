Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards made official for UFC London

ESPN is reporting that Tyron Woodley vs Leon Edwards has been made official as the main event of UFC London on March 21.

The bout has been rumored to be taking place on the card for weeks now, with both men noting that they’re more than ready to step up and take on the challenge.

By the time fight night rolls around Woodley will have spent over a year outside of the Octagon, with his last outing being back at UFC 239 last March when he lost his Welterweight Championship to Kamaru Usman.

Edwards, on the other hand, is riding a strong eight-fight win streak with his last victory taking place back in July 2019 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos in San Antonio, Texas.

There’s clearly some kind of animosity between the two men, but even with that being the case, this feels like it’s all business with both knowing that they could be one win away from a fight against Usman.

If Woodley can score a big knockout win over the Englishman, as we’ve seen him do many times in the past, then it could serve as the catalyst behind a rematch with Usman. On the flip side, there are very few who could deny Edwards a shot at the belt if he’s able to secure a scalp such as this one.

The fight will mark the first time that Woodley has fought professionally in Europe and only the second time he’s fought outside of North America following his win over Dong Hyun Kim in Macau, China in 2014.

From the early vantage point, this Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards matchup certainly looks like it could be a fun one for the fans in London, and it’s certainly a big enough fight to draw in the masses on what should be a phenomenal night of action when the UFC returns to the English capital once again.

Who do you think wins this Woodley vs. Edwards matchup?



This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/17/2020.