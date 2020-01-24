UFC Raleigh weigh-in results: All fighters make weight

The UFC Raleigh weigh-ins took place Friday morning and all 24 fighters on the card made weight for this Saturday night’s event.

In the main event, heavyweight Curtis Blaydes tipped the scales at 248lbs. His opponent, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, stepped onto the scales at 247lbs. Both men were well below the heavyweight non-title limit of 265lbs.

In the UFC Raleigh co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos weighed in at 170lbs. His opponent Michael Chiesa, the former lightweight division standout, weighed in at 170.5lbs for his third welterweight contest.

Thankfully there were no issues with anyone making weight for their fights, and all 12 bouts will go on as scheduled.

The card doesn’t feature the big names that UFC 246 did last week with Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone headlining it, but there are a number of quality matches that make this event a must-watch for MMA fans.

Check out the rest of the UFC Raleigh weigh-in results below (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Raleigh Main Card

Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes (248lbs) vs. Junior dos Santos (247lbs)

Welterweight bout: Rafael dos Anjos (170lbs) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5lbs)

Flyweight bout: Alex Perez (125.5lbs) vs. Jordan Espinosa (126lbs)

Women’s strawweight bout: Angela Hill (116lbs) vs. Hannah Cifers (114.5lbs)

Light heavyweight bout: Jamahal Hill (205.5lbs) vs. Darko Stosic (205lbs)

UFC Raleigh Preliminary Card

Middleweight bout: Bevon Lewis (186lbs) vs. Dequan Townsend (185lbs)

Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen (145.5lbs) vs. Nik Lentz (146lbs)

Women’s flyweight bout: Justine Kish (126lbs) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126lbs)

Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson (135.5lbs) vs. Felipe Colares (135lbs)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Sara McMann (135lbs) vs. Lina Lansberg (135lbs)

Bantamweight bout: Tony Gravely (135lbs) vs. Brett Johns (136lbs)

Featherweight bout: Nate Landwehr (146lbs) vs. Herbert Burns (146lbs)

Take a look at the betting odds for UFC Raleigh here.

What fight are you most excited about on the UFC Raleigh card?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/24/2020.