Conor McGregor reacts after being named the highest earning athlete per minute in 2021

According to OLBG.com (Online Betting Guide), Conor McGregor earned a total of $8,695,652.00 per minute (in-cage activity) during 2021.

Other notable mentions were Canelo Alvarez, Mexican Professional Boxer; Tom Brady, NFL legend; Neymar, Brazilian soccer player, and Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese professional footballer.

Spending a total of 12 minutes and 32 seconds inside the Octagon ‘The Notorious’ came out miles ahead of other athletes in earnings per minute.

‘The Irishman’ responded to the announcement by taking to Instagram:

“Wow! $8.6 million per minute in 2021.”

Those 12 minutes and 32 seconds were spent in the ring with Dustin Poirier on two occasions, at UFC 257 in January 2021 in Abu Dhabi and at UFC 264 in July in Paradise, Nevada.

Both 2021 fights ended with Poirier victorious over McGregor. However, apparently ‘Notorious’ is the victor with dollars in the bank for amount of minutes in the ring.

It should be noted that the two have met a total of three times with the first bout taking place all the way back in 2014 at UFC 178 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The outcome of that fight had Conor McGregor defeating Dustin Poirier via TKO at 1:46 of Round 1.

McGregor, (22-6 MMA), 33, suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Conor has previously stated that he is working with the best team money can buy and intends to be back in the ring by summer of 2022.

It is believed that Conor McGregor could fight Charles Oliveira, (32-8 MMA) next for the UFC lightweight title upon his return from injury.

