Conor McGregor’s pub in Ireland targeted with “petrol bombs,” cops searching for suspects

Conor McGregor’s pub, The Black Forge Inn, was targeted by criminals with a petrol bomb late Wednesday but no damage to the building was done as well as no injuries to any patrons were sustained.

McGregor bought the pub back in 2019 for a reported $2.2 million, and they confirmed the news to MMAFighting that the pub was the site of an attack.

“After hours last night it appears that criminals made an unprovoked effort to inflict damage to the Black Forge Inn,” Black Forge Inn management said in the statement. “There was no damage done to any patrons, employees, or the Forge, and Mr. McGregor was not on the premises at the time of the incident. The gardai have opened an investigation into the event. We are open and busy as always.”

According to UK outlet, The Mirror, two men were allegedly seen on a scooter heading towards McGregor’s pub before the incident took place with police appealing for witnesses and video footage. Along with the two petrol bombs that were thrown at the pub, two more were also found on the scene.

Police have since asked the public for anyone with video or information to contact them.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is currently rehabbing the broken leg he sustained in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. That setback marked McGregor’s second in a row, as he had previously suffered a TKO loss to ‘The Diamond’ in their rematch. ‘Notorious’ has not tasted victory since defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor has been campaigning for a lightweight title shot during his time off and even Charles Oliveira has expressed interest in the fight. Whether or not he gets the title shot is uncertain, but it’s likely he will return sometime in the summer in a massive fight.

