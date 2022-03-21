Leon Edwards foresees immediate trilogy with Kamaru Usman after July rematch

Leon Edwards doesn’t believe his July meeting with Kamaru Usman will be their last.

The two men are set to square off later this year, with most reports stating the bout will be set for International Fight Week. However, it will not be the first meeting between the two middleweights.

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards first squared off in December 2015, when both men were prospects. In their matchup on the early prelims of UFC on FOX 17, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ dominated with his wrestling. He went on to win the bout via a unanimous decision to move to 7-1.

The UFC middleweight champion has stated that he believes their rematch will go a similar path. Usman recently stated in an interview that he will go back to his wrestling roots for his fight with Edwards. The comments came after ‘Rocky’ predicted his foe to strike more in their second encounter.

Well, it’s safe to say that Leon Edwards foresees their rematch going differently. In an interview with MMAJunkie, he once again stated that he expects Usman to strike more. He also revealed that he sees a trilogy bout after he wins the middleweight strap in July.

“I believe so [to a trilogy bout happening]. When I go out there and beat him, like I said, he’s been a dominant champion for a little while now, so when I got out there and take the belt off him, I can see No. 3 happening straight away. And from there, we figure out what’s next.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Edwards continued, “I think he’ll try and come out and strike. Like I said, if you’re having success in one thing, you won’t stop it for a fight. You’ll try it. Once he sees he can’t have success there then he’ll resort back to his wrestling.”

What do you think about Leon Edwards’s comments? Do you think he’ll defeat Kamaru Usman in their rematch?