Leon Edwards fires back at Gilbert Burns for suggesting he “wasn’t hungry” in fight with Nate Diaz: “You got knocked out with a jab”

Leon Edwards fired back at Gilbert Burns for suggesting he “wasn’t hungry” in the Nate Diaz fight, saying “you got knocked out with a jab.”

Edwards won a unanimous decision over Diaz at UFC 263 earlier this month, but he wasn’t able to get the finish and nearly got stopped himself during a crazy fifth round of action. Although Edwards got his hand raised, UFC president Dana White stopped short of committing to giving him the next title shot despite being on a 10-fight unbeaten streak at the moment. White instead said that Colby Covington is next in line to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. But one has to wonder if Edwards was able to go out there and finish Diaz if he would have been granted the title shot instead of Covington.

Burns recently suggested that Edwards didn’t get the title shot because he “wasn’t hungry” and didn’t get the finish over Diaz, to which Edwards took to his social media to fire back.

You got knocked out with a jab 😂 #nochinburns https://t.co/xa1XTI3Tel — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 23, 2021

Edwards was, of course, referring to Burns getting stopped by Usman earlier this year at UFC 259 and he took a shot at the fact he was dropped by a jab in that fight. The biggest criticism towards Edwards seems to be the fact that most of his wins have come by decision, and Burns is not letting go of the fact that Diaz nearly finished him in the fifth round of their fight. It almost feels like Burns and Edwards need to meet inside the Octagon at some point and settle their differences. As two of the top-five ranked welterweights in the sport, there is certainly a chance we see them fight at some point.

