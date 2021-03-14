Leon Edwards explains why he’s not interested in a UFC rematch with Belal Muhammad: “The writing was on the wall”

Perennial UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon this evening for a fight with Belal Muhammad.

Edwards (18-3 MMA) was competing for the first time since July of 2019, where he had defeated Rafael dos Anjos by decision. The Birmingham native had entered tonight’s headliner sporting an impressive eight-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad (18-3 MMA) was looking to play spoiler in the underdog role in tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 main event. The Chicago native had entered Saturday’s headliner riding a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Dhiego Lima at UFC 258.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 headliner did not result with the outcome any one was hoping for. After Leon Edwards had some solid success in the opening round, the fight was quickly waved off in round two. ‘Rocky’ accidently landed an eye poke on Belal while throwing a body kick and the result was Muhammad crashing to the canvas in pain. After a few seconds it became evident that the fight was not going to continue. Herb Dean ultimately waved off the bout and ruled the fight a no-contest.

Official UFC Vegas 21 Result: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke in Round 2.

During tonight’s post-fight press conference, Edwards was asked if thought an immediate rematch with Muhammad made sense.

“I only fought him because all the other guys turned me down.” Leon Edwards explained. “The writing was on the wall. I was winning the fight clearly, and I don’t feel I need to fight him again. I need to move forward.”

