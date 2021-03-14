Belal Muhammad issues statement, provides update on eye following UFC Vegas 21

Belal Muhammad has issued a statement while providing an update on his injured eye following tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 main event with Leon Edwards.

Muhammad (18-3 MMA) was looking to play spoiler as a sizeable betting underdog this evening in Sin City. The Chicago native had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 main event riding a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Dhiego Lima at UFC 258.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards (18-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July of 2019 this evening. The Birmingham native had entered tonight’s event headliner sporting an impressive eight-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 headliner did not result with the outcome any one was hoping for. After Leon Edwards had some solid success in the opening round, the fight was quickly waved off in round two. ‘Rocky’ accidently landed an eye poke on Belal while throwing a body kick and the result was Muhammad crashing to the canvas in pain. After a few seconds it became evident that the fight was not going to continue. After consulting with doctors, referee Herb Dean ultimately waved off the bout and ruled the fight a no-contest.

Official UFC Vegas 21 Result: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke in Round 2.

Muhammad was transported to hospital immediately following his bout with Edwards and provided his fans with an update from the Vegas care center.

My heart is shattered my first main event ended like that but Gods the best of planners im sorry to the fans and the @ufc you deserved a full fight.. Alhamdillah the vision is coming back and no permanent damage to the eye I’ll be back and want to run it back @Leon_edwardsmma pic.twitter.com/5xsvhmZ5Uh — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2021

Unfortunately for Muhammad, Edwards doesn’t appear to be interested in a rematch following tonight’s controversial outcome. According to ‘Rocky’, the “writing was on the wall” that he was going to beat Belal before the eye poke occured.