Montana De La Rosa expects to “dominate” Ariane Lipski on the ground en route to stoppage win

Montana De La Rosa knows she has a clear path to victory over Ariane Lipski on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 28.

De La Rosa is making a quick turnaround after her draw against Mayra Bueno Silva in February. For the 26-year-old, she still thinks she won the fight but wanted a quick turnaround after the result.

“I thought I won but it is what it is. After that, I was looking to return as soon as possible after that draw,” De La Rosa said to BJPENN.com. “I need to get back into the win column coming off a draw and a loss, I just need a win. This is also the perfect timeframe for me. I had a few weeks to heal and came back to Colorado to do the training camp, which was eight weeks here.”

After the fight, some thought the UFC would run the scrap back due to it being a draw. However, De La Rosa says there were no talks of that happening, so when she got offered Lipski, she jumped at the chance to fight her.

“There were no talks of the rematch, but I was down for it,” De La Rosa said. “The UFC offered me, Ariane Lipski. I was like ‘hell yeah, I’ll take it.’ I think it’s a great matchup for me. It’s kind of funny because everyone thinks she’s a jiu-jitsu based fighter because of the kneebar but she’s a striker.”

Entering the fight, Montana De La Rosa knows she has a clear advantage on the ground. In Lipski’s last fight, she struggled in the grappling against Antonina Shevchenko and ended up getting finished.

De La Rosa also knows she has what it takes to not only beat Lipski but get the stoppage win.

“I always have my wrestling and jiu-jitsu in my backpocket. My striking has also improved a ton. But, if it gets the mat, that is where I will dominate,” De La Rosa said. “I did look at the Shevchenko fight. I know her big weakness is on the ground and I can dominate in that spot. I’m looking for the finish. I haven’t gotten one as when you fight these ranked girls, it’s really f*****g hard to get a finish because they are so tough.”

If De La Rosa does get her hand raised, she hopes she gets back into the flyweight ranks and can start climbing up the division again.

“I hope a win gets me back in the rankings and get to face ranked girls. I’m not too worried about I’m just focused on getting back in the win column,” De La Rosa concluded.

