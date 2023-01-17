Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success.

‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.

Furthermore, the defeat was an agonizing one, as it set the former title challenger on a three-fight losing streak. Masvidal had famously been defeated by Kamaru Usman twice previously, in failed welterweight title bids.

Beyond failed talks with Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal has been quiet to a return. While he’s currently on a losing streak, the welterweight has repeatedly called for a title shot. The fight would make a bit of sense, given his rocky history with the champion, Leon Edwards.

The pair have been rivals since a backstage fight at UFC London in 2019. On the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping, Edwards discussed the rivalry. There, the welterweight champion admitted he’s hoping Masvidal can back on the right track to earn a title shot against him.

“I don’t like him that much, but I’m rooting for him to win so I can fight him,” Leon Edwards stated on the Believe You Me podcast. “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense. I even said if he went out there and fought in like December, January … Gilbert [Burns] or somebody, beat one of them, then I’ll fight you in March. Then get Usman in the Summer or something. Let him rest his hands a bit then I’ll fight you in March, but he didn’t even do that.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He continued, “We’ll see. Skillset-wise, it’s two different levels. His career is doing that, mine’s doing this. It’s hard to make the fight make sense right now. But that’s a fight I need to happen and want to happen.”

While Leon Edwards is hoping that Jorge Masvidal can one day fight him, it won’t happen next. Earlier this week, ‘Rocky’ was booked for a third meeting with Kamaru Usman in March at UFC 286.

