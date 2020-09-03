Pro fighters make their picks for Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai

In the main event of UFC Vegas 9, Alistair Overeem is looking to continue his winning streak when he battles a surging contender in Augusto Sakai. Heading into the fight, Overeem is a -160 favorite with the Brazilian being a +130 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believe Overeem’s experience will be the difference as he will get his hand raised.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai:

Alonzo Menifield, UFC light heavyweight: I’ll go with Alistair Overeem. He has looked so much better since working with Blaydes and all of them.

Marlon Vera, UFC bantamweight: Overeem has been looking good and I think he beats the up and comer.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Alistair Overeem has looked good as of late but I think Augusto Sakai will be able to edge out a decision.

Khama Worthy, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Overeem. Alistair has looked so much better since going out to Elevation and will get his hand raised.

Jalin Turner, UFC lightweight: That is a good one. I think Overeem will avoid the power shots of Sakai early and use his wrestling to take him into deep waters and eventually finish the fight.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: Sakai is a tough matchup for Overeem. But, when Alistair is on, he is on. So, I think he will get it done.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I think Overeem will be too technical, too experienced, and too tough for Sakai. He has had so many fights, I think that will be a fun fight to watch, but I got Overeem.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I have to pick Overeem. He has looked very good since going to Team Elevation working with Curtis Blaydes. He has a very good ground game and is fighting very intelligently.

***

Fighters picking Alistair Overeem: Alonzo Menifield, Marlon Vera, Khama Worthy, Jalin Turner, Vinc Pichel, Randy Costa, Joe Solecki

Fighters picking Augusto Sakai: Renato Moicano