Lauren Murphy explains how she can dethrone women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko

Lauren Murphy explained how she can dethrone UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko if she gets the next title shot at 125lbs.

Murphy is currently the No. 3 ranked contender in the women’s flyweight division and she seems poised to be the next title challenger for the champion Shevchenko. With Murphy coming off of five straight wins, including a decision over Joanne Calderwood at UFC 263 that seemingly earned her the right to fight Shevchenko next, “Lucky” is hoping that the UFC matchmakers do the right thing and reward her long win streak with a title shot.

Although Shevchenko has been nearly unbeatable in the UFC outside of her close losses to the women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes, Murphy believes that she can be competitive with the champion. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Murphy explained how she can dethrone “Bullet.” In Murphy’s point of view, she has the grinding wrestling style to give the champion problems, especially if she is able to get on top of Shevchenko and utilize her BJJ.

“I really do believe in my coaches and they believe in me. I think we can find holes in Valentina’s game and I think I’m strong enough to exploit them. I think I’m tough enough to get to where I need to go with her. She hasn’t faced anybody as tough as me. She hasn’t faced anybody that can grind like I can grind,” Murphy said.

“Seriously. I mean, look at my resume and look at my past fights. I have the biggest heart, I’m one of the toughest girls ever. Not just in the division, I’m one of the toughest girls ever. I’m the strongest girl in the division. I’m a huge flyweight. And I think my top game in jiu-jitsu is second to none.”

