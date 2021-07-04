Nate Marquardt announces return to MMA, set to compete for Titan FC

Former UFC title contender Nate Marquardt announced his return to MMA, and “The Great” is set to compete for Titan FC later this summer.

Marquardt announced this weekend at Titan FC 70 that he is set to return to mixed martial arts on August 6 when he fights at middleweight for the Titan promotion. “The Great” is now 42 years old and he hasn’t fought since a close split decision loss to Cezar Ferreira in November 2017. Marquardt mentioned back in November 2019 that he was considering a comeback and confirmed he was talking to Bellator. Nearly two years later and it appears as though Marquardt is finally able to get back into the cage, only this time for Titan FC.

Marquardt (35-19-2) has not won an MMA fight since a knockout win over Tamdan McCrory in October 2016. After that, he lost three straight fights and the UFC let him go. A professional mixed martial artist since 1999, Marquardt has fought and competed for many of the top MMA promotions in the world, but he is most fondly remembered for his runs in the UFC. In July 2007, Marquardt fought Anderson Silva for the UFC middleweight title but he was knocked out in the first round. After leaving the UFC in 2011, Marquardt joined Strikeforce, and he knocked out Tyron Woodley to win the welterweight belt in July 2012.

As far as who his opponent will be in his return to MMA, it wasn’t announced at this time but it appears as though Marquardt will be returning as a middleweight. It will also be interesting to see if the promotion matches him up with someone who is also an experienced veteran or if he potentially fights a younger fighter who is on the rise instead.

