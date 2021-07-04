Merab Dvalishvili confirms he is considering a move to the UFC flyweight division

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili confirmed that he is considering a move to the UFC flyweight division in the near future.

Dvalishvili is currently the No. 10 ranked bantamweight in the UFC. The 30-year-old Georgia native is 13-4 in his MMA career, including a 6-2 record in the Octagon. “The Machine” has won his last six fights in a row and is quickly emerging as a title contender at 135lbs, where the belt is currently held by Dvalishvili’s teammate Aljamain Sterling. Following a win over Cody Stamann in his last fight, Dvalishvili next faces off against the No. 6 ranked contender Marlon Moraes at UFC 266, and a win would be huge for him.

According to Georgian MMA reporter Giorgi Kokiashvili, Dvalishvili admitted that he sees a crowded group of title contenders at 135lbs, and with his teammate Sterling currently holding the title, Dvalishvili confirmed that he is thinking about a move down to flyweight.

I asked Merab Dvalishvili about 'what's next if he defeats Marlon' and this is what he answered. 👇 Also, if "The Machine" reaches the title shot and there will be Aljo as a Champ, Merab will cut weight and go down at Flyweight. 👀#UFC #MerabDvalishvili #TheMachine pic.twitter.com/yjAxQH3eaP — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) July 4, 2021

Dvalishvili has fought his entire MMA career at 135lbs and occasionally at 145lbs, but he has never made 125lbs. If he is able to make the weight safely, though, then he would immediately become a title contender at flyweight. New UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is currently on the lookout for his next challenger in his first title defense, and with the division completely wide open right now, there is a chance that if Dvalishvili could go down to 125lbs and make the weight, he could be a future challenger for Moreno’s title.

