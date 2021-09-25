Las Vegas judge rules there was probable cause for the arrest of Jon Jones: “The defendant’s biological specimen shall be submitted”

A judge in Las Vegas Justice Court ruled today that there was probable cause for the arrest of UFC star Jon Jones.

That news comes via ESPN‘s Marc Raimondi, who reported the following on Twitter moments ago.

A judge in Las Vegas Justice Court found today that there was probable cause for the arrest of UFC star Jon Jones. Per court records, that means "the defendant's biological specimen shall be submitted to the appropriate forensic laboratory for genetic marker analysis." — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 25, 2021

Jon Jones was in attendance for the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday night, where his 2013 battle against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC HOF. Hours later ‘Bones’ was arrested by Las Vegas PD on charges of battery, domestic violence, and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

This is, of course, not the first time that Jones has been in trouble with the law and some of his rivals jumped at the opportunity to roast the former light heavyweight kingpin.

Just prior to his recent arrest Richard Schaefer, who is the lead advisor for Jon Jones, revealed that the goal is to get ‘Bones’ to 275lbs before returning to fight.

“So he said, ‘Look, I’m not gonna be ready in November or December. I want to bulk up. I want to bulk up in a smart way, in a strategic way, not just gain weight and be a big heavyweight. I want to gain the right weight.

“By the way, I talked to him yesterday. He’s 260 pounds now, 260 muscle, strong, explosive. His goal is to go to 275 and basically be the biggest and baddest heavyweight the UFC has ever seen.”

Jon Jones posted bail and has since been released from police custody. The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin has not released any form of statement at the time of this article.