Khamzat Chimaev trolls Henry Cejudo over his coaching advice: “I listened but I didn’t understand a thing”

Khamzat Chimaev has trolled former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo for his recent coaching advice.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA), a former flyweight and bantamweight champion, has transitioned to coaching following his retirement from MMA competition in May 2020. ‘Triple C’ recently helped Deiveson Figueiredo recapture the men’s flyweight title at UFC 270 and is now working with ‘The Korean Zombie’ in his preparation for Alex Volkanovski.

In addition to ‘Daico’ and Chan Sung Jung, Henry Cejudo has also been training the likes of Weili Zhang and Jon Jones. With his stable of high profile pupils ever expanding, ‘Triple C’ recently shared some advice with rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

Cejudo posted the following photo of himself working with ‘Borz’ and captioned it with the words “When the goat speaks you listen”.

I listened but I didn’t understand a thing, I got the best training already best coach’s 👊🏼 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 24, 2022

“I listened but I didn’t understand a thing, I got the best training already best coach’s.” – Chimaev responded to Cejudo’s less than humble tweet.

Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) last fought at UFC 267 in October 2021, where he defeated Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) in the very first round. ‘Borz’ will return to the cage at UFC 273 on April 9th, matching up against former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA).

Chimaev, speaking on his YouTube channel, said that he plans to finish ‘Durinho’ and earn a title shot next.

“When I finish Gilbert Burns, I think I am the next for title.”

The welterweight title is currently held by Kamaru Usman who is expected to face Leon Edwards this summer, possibly in July.

If the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ does defeat ‘Rocky’ for a second time, there is a good chance that the winner of Chimaev vs. Burns will be next in line for the champ.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will hold the UFC welterweight title before the end of 2022?