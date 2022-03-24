Max Griffin is confident that he will finish Neil Magny at UFC Columbus: “I’m gonna knock him out”

Max Griffin is glad he’s finally getting a ranked opponent.

Griffin is on a three-fight win streak and gets the chance to fight the ninth-ranked welterweight in Neil Magny. It’s an intriguing matchup and for Griffin, he says the timing is perfect for him to get a top-10 opponent.

“I’ve never been more ready, yeah I could’ve been here sooner but I wouldn’t be this good or prepared,” Griffin said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “To fight a guy like Magny, a really talented guy and we have some history. We were both on TUF 16 back in the day. He’s been in the rankings for probably like 10 years. He’s been chilling in that spot and it’s my time. I know we say this a lot, we’ve done numerous interviews over the years, it’s another fight that I love.”

With Griffin on his win streak, he says his confidence has been the difference for him. He was on the wrong side of some super close decisions and had those gone his way, he likely would’ve gotten this fight years ago.

Yet, the timing is perfect for Griffin as he knows he is the best version of himself and plans on taking out Magny at UFC Columbus.

“I’m starting to come into my own, this next performance will be my best, better than ever, I keep getting better,” Griffin explained. “I keep getting faster, smarter, working on my game and it’s working. For them to put me on this card with the fans, I’m excited to put on a show and take out Neil Magny.”

Against Neil Magny, Max Griffin knows the ranked welterweight tries to play it safe and uses his jab and clinch to frustrate his opponents.

However, Griffin says he will force the action on Magny and believes he has the power to KO ‘The Haitian Sensation’ to get the biggest win of his career.

“Neil’s very good but he plays it safe. He’s really long and is used to fighting these guys that are smaller than him but we are pretty close in size,” Griffin said. “He plays really safe and tries to skate by with these decisions, doesn’t have much much pop in his punches but he has good cardio because he plays it safe. He tries to avoid advantage and if you get close he tries to stall than do damage. I don’t want to give him any clues as to how bad I’m going to beat him. He’s in my spot, I can’t wait. I’m going to finish him, I’m gonna knock him out.”

Should Griffin get the KO over Magny at UFC Columbus he knows it would be massive for his career as it would put him right in the mix in the stacked division.

“If you look ahead of me, there’s Wonderboy, Masvidal, Belal, Vicente, I’m in the mix. I’ve been a big dog outside the rankings but it’s going to be like I’m crashing the party and it’s all big fights. There is going to be some noise, this will be a spectacular fight,” Griffin concluded.

Do you think Max Griffin will beat Neil Magny at UFC Columbus?