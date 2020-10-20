Khamzat Chimaev throws out old school suggestion for Dana White: “Let’s piss everybody off”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has suggested the idea of fighting three times in one night to UFC president Dana White.

After going 3-0 in 2020 with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Chimaev has quickly established himself as one to watch at both welterweight and middleweight. With a parade of fighters offering to take him on, it should come as no surprise that Chimaev is willing to go up against just about anyone the promotion puts in front of him.

Chimaev is so eager to do it, in fact, that he’s actually contemplating the idea of fighting multiple times in one night.

I want to fight three guys in one night old school let’s go @danawhite let’s piss everybody off 👊🏾 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 19, 2020

The logistics of this almost certainly wouldn’t work but after he was able to beat two men in two different weight classes within ten days, many of us have decided to stop doubting Khamzat Chimaev.

One man who is desperate to get into the Octagon with him is none other than Neil Magny, but right now, the 170-pound contender is having some trouble making it happen.

“There definitely seems like there is some hold up on his end as far as being able to commit to an actual opponent and get the fight scheduled for a specific date. At this point, we are at a complete standstill,” Magny said of Chimaev to Line Movement. “Other than a verbal agreement where both he and I agreed to fight via social media and that kind of thing there hasn’t been any contracts sent out. (There) hasn’t been any confirmation as far as the UFC saying this is 100 percent the fight we are going to make. As I said, I think he is out there trying to find the highest bidder for him to fight next. It is a bit frustrating.”

Magny is currently riding a three-fight winning streak with five wins in his last six, and while he may not be the most high profile name out there for Khamzat Chimaev to try and dethrone, this is exactly the sort of step up in competition that he’s been asking for.