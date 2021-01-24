Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at Conor McGregor following UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev took aim at promotional superstar Conor McGregor following his UFC 257 knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

Chimaev was one of a number of fighters who took a shot at McGregor following his surprising knockout defeat at UFC 257. McGregor had a fast start to the contest, winning the first round on all three judges’ scorecards, but the second round was a much different story as he was stopped by strikes. Following the bout, Chimaev took to Twitter to take a shot at McGregor after Poirier TKO’d him. Take a look at what Chimaev wrote on his social media.

@TheNotoriousMMA@dillondanis

In the post, Chimaev took a shot at both McGregor and Dillon Danis, a teammate of the Irishman’s at SBG Ireland. Both McGregor and Danis are two of the biggest trash talkers in the game and following this surprising loss to Poirier in the fashion that it happened, it’s not surprising to see fighters take to their social media to take a shot against “Notorious.” Especially someone like Chimaev, who looks like someone who could be a major star for the UFC.

Chimaev is set to return to the Octagon on March 20 when he takes on Leon Edwards in a fight that has been booked three times now. With a win over Edwards, Chimaev stands to earn a top-flight opponent in his next fight. He would most likely be fighting for the welterweight title should he get past Edwards, and if he won that belt then he could earn himself the opportunity for superfights, with McGregor among the possibilities for a money fight opponent. Of course, after Poirier beat him, McGregor is going to have to rebuild his stock, so Chimaev doesn’t seem like a likely opponent for him anytime soon.

Do you think we will ever see Khamzat Chimaev take on Conor McGregor?